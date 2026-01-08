Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $512.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.42 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 36.20%.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $485.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HELE

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.