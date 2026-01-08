Alethia Young Sells 3,289 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CFO Alethia Young sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $22,365.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,622. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alethia Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Alethia Young sold 4,334 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $28,127.66.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.24. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 884.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 454.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 572,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 64.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 451,135 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 993,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 417,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Bicycle Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bicycle Therapeutics this week:

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel peptide therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide platform. The company’s core technology leverages constrained peptide structures that combine the binding specificity of biologics with the favorable tissue-penetration properties of small molecules. This approach is designed to generate highly selective drug candidates with potential applications across a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neuroscience and immunology.

Bicycle Therapeutics maintains a diversified pipeline of internally developed programs as well as collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

