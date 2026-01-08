Realta Investment Advisors Takes $911,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 44.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $297.18 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $300.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.