KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 5,200 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Strategy were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,857.36. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,421,219 and have sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.30. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $149.75 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.42.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

