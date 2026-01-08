KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 5,200 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Strategy were worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Strategy
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MSCI will not (for now) remove Strategy from its major indexes, which took a meaningful near?term liquidity overhang off the stock and helped shares rebound. Bitcoin Magazine: Strategy (MSTR) Jumps 7% After MSCI News
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes the MSCI decision is a reprieve that likely prevented large passive?fund outflows and reduced an immediate technical sell pressure on MSTR. MoneyMorning: Strategy Wins Stay of Execution
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategy added BTC (reported incremental purchases around early January), signaling management conviction in the treasury strategy — this can support long?term thesis but raises near?term balance?sheet volatility. InsideBitcoins: Strategy Adds 1287 Bitcoin
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts caution the MSCI outcome isn’t final — broader policy review is coming, and future index rule changes could still affect inclusion or impose limits on companies with large digital?asset treasuries. Investopedia: MSCI Decision Lifts Strategy — Battle Not Over
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying risk: Strategy reported a roughly $17.4 billion unrealized Q4 Bitcoin loss, leaving earnings and book value exposed to BTC swings; analysts warn widening crypto losses increase volatility and could pressure the stock if Bitcoin remains weak. WSJ: Strategy Records $17.44B Unrealized Loss
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.13.
Strategy Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.30. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $149.75 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.42.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Strategy Profile
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
