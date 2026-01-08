Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $584,420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 883,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 730,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,978,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $79,963,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $207.20 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.63.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

