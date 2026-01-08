KeyCorp Weighs in on ArcelorMittal FY2026 Earnings

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.23%.ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.98.

NYSE MT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 32,748.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

