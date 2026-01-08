Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $8.83 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $46.46 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

