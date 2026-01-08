ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) vs. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Critical Analysis

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 3.14% 6.71% 2.45% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.80 billion 3.60 -$229.65 million $0.25 88.48 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Comstock Resources and ERHC Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 6 2 0 1.91 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of -5.3, suggesting that its stock price is 630% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats ERHC Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

