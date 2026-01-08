Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4%

Walmart stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $898.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 733,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 641,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,039,471. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

