Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.