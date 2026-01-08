MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

