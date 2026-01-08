MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,763.20. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,634 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.