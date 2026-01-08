WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.85 and last traded at $147.62, with a volume of 299773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.40.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 672.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar. In this sense, the Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the yen against the United States dollar.

