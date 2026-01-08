Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 515591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$492.89 million for the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

