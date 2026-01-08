Comparing Commerce.com (CMRC) and Its Rivals

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Commerce.com to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 1 2.29 Commerce.com Competitors 86 185 205 10 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commerce.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Commerce.com currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 94.38%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 66.98%. Given Commerce.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -26.69 Commerce.com Competitors $258.73 million -$40.93 million -9.55

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Summary

Commerce.com beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Commerce.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.