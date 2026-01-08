Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

STLA opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

