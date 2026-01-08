CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

