Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 2,311

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,311.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,350 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 2,299 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446.89 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.71.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSE will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

