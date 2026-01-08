Analysts Set Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) PT at $73.33

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Hexcel news, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $250,309.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

