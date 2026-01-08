Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $139.00

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.25 on Monday. Itron has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $33,102.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $286,731 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.