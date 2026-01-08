Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Here’s Why

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) traded down 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,919,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,656,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Positive Sentiment: Oroco announced it has upsized the bought?deal financing to as much as C$23 million to advance Santo Tomás — more cash for drilling and project work reduces near?term funding risk. Upsizes Bought Deal to Up to C$23 Million

Oroco announced it has upsized the bought?deal financing to as much as C$23 million to advance Santo Tomás — more cash for drilling and project work reduces near?term funding risk. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier bought?deal announcements showed staged increases (initially C$15M, then C$17.25M), indicating the financing was being scaled — this signals demand from underwriters but exact pricing/structure and shareholder dilution depend on final terms. Raises Up to C$17.25 Million

Earlier bought?deal announcements showed staged increases (initially C$15M, then C$17.25M), indicating the financing was being scaled — this signals demand from underwriters but exact pricing/structure and shareholder dilution depend on final terms. Negative Sentiment: The market reacted negatively to the upsized bought?deal: the stock fell sharply on heavy volume as investors priced in near?term dilution and increased share supply tied to the financing. Stock Tumbles After Increased Bought Deal

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.99 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

