Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.49. Sappi shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sappi Trading Up 15.9%

The stock has a market cap of $876.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

