APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.4620, with a volume of 1273651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

APi Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

