Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.74 and last traded at $103.74, with a volume of 780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Temenos Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMSNY

Temenos Group Stock Performance

Temenos Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50.

(Get Free Report)

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front?end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end?to?end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.