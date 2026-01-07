Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $29.2150, with a volume of 158103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.87.

Valvoline Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 72.49%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

