Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $35.0340, with a volume of 64791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
