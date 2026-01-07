Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $35.0340, with a volume of 64791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.