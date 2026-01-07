MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.4850 and last traded at $10.4850, with a volume of 1349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

MTN Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over?the?counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed?line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

