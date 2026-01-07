Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.71 and last traded at $309.6690, with a volume of 11914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.50.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,173,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

