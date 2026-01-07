CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 564 and last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 141890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of £403.28 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.91.
About CT Private Equity Trust
Our fund manager, Hamish Mair, has managed the trust’s investments since launch over 25 years ago.
