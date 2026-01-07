CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 564 and last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 141890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of £403.28 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.91.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

About CT Private Equity Trust

(Get Free Report)

We invest in high-quality smaller and mid-sized private companies selected by experienced Private Equity managers, mainly across the UK and Europe, that typically demonstrate strong growth, profitability, and sound management. Our diversified strategy means that we are invested in over 500 companies with 50 carefully selected PE managers, reducing risk and helping us find the best small and mid-size growth companies.

Our fund manager, Hamish Mair, has managed the trust’s investments since launch over 25 years ago.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.