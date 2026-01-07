Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Urbanfund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec. Urbanfund Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

