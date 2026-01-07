Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.10, but opened at $124.86. Abivax shares last traded at $127.9990, with a volume of 416,625 shares.

ABVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Abivax in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abivax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4.92) million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abivax by 4,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Abivax during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

