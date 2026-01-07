Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SYRE):

12/29/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,350. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Spyre Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.