Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SYRE):
- 12/29/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/16/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/8/2025 – Spyre Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,350. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.