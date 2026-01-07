Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.20 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,980 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $46,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4%

CMS stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

