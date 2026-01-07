Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Shares Up 20.8% – What’s Next?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.49 and last traded at GBX 0.48. 11,429,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 10,263,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.
Artemis Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
Artemis Resources Company Profile
The Company’s projects include;
• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.
• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.
• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).
• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.
