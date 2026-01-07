Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Director Benjamin Horowitz Acquires 466,058 Shares

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Horowitz acquired 466,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,582,763.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,789,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,735,783.26. This represents a 6.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navan Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NAVN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Navan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navan in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Positive Sentiment: Ben Horowitz and Horowitz LSV Fund I purchased a combined 976,975 Navan shares across three transactions on Jan. 2, 5 and 6 (466,058 @ $16.27; 202,729 @ $15.77; 308,188 @ $16.74). Total disclosed consideration was about $15.94M, and the latest filings show the insider/fund now holds ~8.3M shares (position increases of ~2.6%–6.4%). This concentrated insider buying is bullish signal—management/major holders increasing exposure can boost investor confidence and support the stock. Director Form 4 Major Shareholder Form 4

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: a recent Yahoo Finance piece reviews Navan's valuation following recent share-price volatility, providing context for investors weighing whether current levels reflect a buying opportunity or justify caution — useful background but not a direct catalyst. A Look At Navan Valuation

Navan Company Profile

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

