Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 471,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,650,084.90. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $1,066,546.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $632,038.75.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $122,373.88.

On Monday, December 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.44. 5,202,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,062. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

