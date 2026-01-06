Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 10,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 471,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,650,084.90. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $1,066,546.50.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $632,038.75.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 548 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $122,373.88.
- On Monday, December 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00.
- On Friday, October 31st, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
Snowflake Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.44. 5,202,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,062. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.14.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and revenue momentum: Snowflake’s last report beat EPS and revenue expectations and showed ~29% y/y revenue growth, which underpins investor optimism and supports the move higher. Why Snowflake (SNOW) stock is trading up today
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised price targets (examples cited include JMP, Canaccord, Robert W. Baird), improving sell?side sentiment and likely contributing to buying interest. 2025’s Most Upgraded Stocks—And What 2026 Might Hold
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional positions and recent increases: Vanguard, Jennison and others hold sizable stakes and have increased positions, which supports liquidity and longer?term confidence from big holders. SNOW stock profile and holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check: Recent commentary and pieces assessing Snowflake’s valuation after a pullback highlight mixed views — upside remains but valuation and negative net margins keep some investors cautious. Assessing Snowflake’s (SNOW) Valuation After Its Recent Share Price Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/competitive note — FinOps and AI cost tools: Flexera’s acquisition of FinOps/AI tooling (ProsperOps, Chaos Genius) expands cost?optimization offerings in the cloud ecosystem; may influence enterprise cloud spend behavior but impact on Snowflake revenue is uncertain. Flexera acquires ProsperOps and Chaos Genius to expand its FinOps solution
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Significant SEC?filed sales by insiders — Director Michael L. Speiser sold ~50,338 shares and SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares (late Dec transactions). Insider selling can temper sentiment even if explained by diversification/liquidity needs. Michael L. Speiser Form 4 (SEC) Vivek Raghunathan Form 4 (SEC)
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
