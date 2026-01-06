Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 83,552 Shares of Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 83,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.44, for a total transaction of $19,170,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,641,134.40. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ciena Trading Up 10.1%
CIEN traded up $23.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ciena by 93.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 80.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.
In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.
