Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 228,152 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 228,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $4,866,482.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,057,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,129.95. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 100,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $5,285,991.80.

On Monday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 113,319 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,267,513.19.

On Friday, December 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,681 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $333,953.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,679. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALHC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 32.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 248,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,056,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 670,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

