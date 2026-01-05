Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 526,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 292,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

