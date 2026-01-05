Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.55. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,560 shares traded.

Veradigm Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a healthcare technology company that provides a comprehensive suite of clinical, financial and analytical solutions to medical practices, health systems and life sciences organizations. The company’s offerings are designed to streamline electronic health record (EHR) workflows, optimize revenue cycle management and improve patient engagement through integrated software modules and cloud-based platforms.

Veradigm’s product portfolio includes EHR and practice management systems tailored to ambulatory and specialty care settings, as well as revenue cycle management services that encompass billing, coding and claims processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.