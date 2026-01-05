Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.8890, with a volume of 78345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. The company had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 22,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 231,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

