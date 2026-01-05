Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 25,985 shares.The stock last traded at $10.7750 and had previously closed at $10.7199.

BKGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

