Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.95 and last traded at $123.7130, with a volume of 331116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

