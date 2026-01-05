Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $81.1960, with a volume of 195918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,496.09. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,068,000 after buying an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

