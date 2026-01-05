Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 596728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.50 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Invesco news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5,065.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,317,000 after buying an additional 3,315,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $51,838,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $44,567,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

