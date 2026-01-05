Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.8420, with a volume of 397728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $431.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after buying an additional 1,999,475 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,158,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,842,000 after acquiring an additional 299,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 391,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 171,815 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

