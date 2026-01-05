UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,765,659.38 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $2,765,659.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,376.89. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $2,797,303.08.

On Monday, December 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $2,797,303.08.

On Friday, December 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $2,892,234.18.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 449,997 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $2,096,986.02.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 402,483 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,891,670.10.

On Friday, December 12th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,349,209.89.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $3,428,807.20.

On Monday, December 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $3,471,667.29.

On Friday, December 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $3,539,018.86.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $3,496,158.77.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UWM by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UWM by 769.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

