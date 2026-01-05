Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Sells $506,664.27 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $506,664.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,033.47. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $27.18 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.