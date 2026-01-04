Analyzing Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD) and Its Rivals

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million -$340,000.00 -0.01 Textmunication Holdgings Competitors $257.93 million -$40.93 million -8.12

Textmunication Holdgings’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Textmunication Holdgings. Textmunication Holdgings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings’ peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Textmunication Holdgings Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Summary

Textmunication Holdgings peers beat Textmunication Holdgings on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.