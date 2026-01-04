Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.0699 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $36.53 million and $4.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,252.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.63 or 0.00710813 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.02 or 0.00556719 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00009781 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.68 or 0.00477442 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00090394 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00014018 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 536,113,693 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
